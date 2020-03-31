Ernest Jones, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, March 29th, at his home.
Ernest was born on November 19, 1944, a son of the late Edna Mae and Josie Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Jones; and his children: Jeffrey (Kim Foutch) Jones of Manchester, Ernest (Angela) Jones, Jr. of London, and Kathy (Darrell Jackson) Campbell of Manchester
He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Work of Ohio; six grandchildren: Ashley Napier Smith, Monica Paige Campbell, Heather Blake Campbell, Raleigh Robert Campbell, Ronica Nicole Corvin, and Tyler Nathaniel Jones; and six great-grandchildren: Nickols Steven Smith, Ronan Maximus Campbell, Rowan Belle Corvin, Ryder Wayne Jones, Garrison Archer Campbell, and Cassie Adeline Campbell.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be held on Wednesday, April 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Joey Burns officiating. Private Burial will follow in the Engine Cemetery.
A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at 12:58 pm on Wednesday, April 1st at Facebook.com/BrittonFuneralHome.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
