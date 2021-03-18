Ernest Phillip “Hank” Roberts, 73, of Lexington, passed away at his home on Thursday March 12, 2021. Hank was the devoted husband of Wanda Melton Roberts and son of the late Chester and Lottie Hibbard Roberts, born to them January 13, 1948 in Manchester, KY. He was a Christian (Baptist) by faith.
Hank graduated from Oneida Baptist Institute in 1967, and was a successful, self-employed general contractor and electrician. Hank’s work included a lot of travel that took him to many different locations throughout the US and Canada.
Hank is fondly remembered by family and friends for his many endearing traits and his enjoyment of tinkering on things around the home and elsewhere. Fishing was a great love for Hank, especially doing so on the South Fork of the Kentucky River in his native Clay County. He enjoyed attending OBI reunions, where he reconnected with many life-long friends. Most of all, Hank enjoyed spending time with his family, including his treasured grandchildren. A devoted father and husband, Hank had infinite patience and love for his family and will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him.
In addition to his parents, Hank was preceded in death by a brother, Bill “Stick” Roberts, and a sister-in-law, Linda Roberts.
In addition to his loving wife, Hank is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Kristi) Roberts and Geoff (Kelly) Roberts; brother Cecil “Twig” Roberts; sisters Amanda Roberts and Roberta Roberts; sister-in-law Fran Roberts; and six grandchildren, Shelby Carpenter, Cheyanne Roberts, Kennedy Winstead, Garrett Carpenter, Brody Allison, and Grayson Roberts.
A celebration of life service will be held in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to Oneida Baptist Institute (https://www.oneidaschool.org/support.shtml).
