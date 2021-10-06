Mr. Ernest Walter Gibson, age 73 departed this life on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home. He was born on Saturday, December 6, 1947 in Manchester, Kentucky to Jim and Allie Fair Eversole Gibson. He was a former employee of Clay Tire Company and a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Shannon Gibson and his wife Khrista and Melissa Frazier and her husband David, his grandchildren: Fiona Elise Gibson, Emma Grace Frazier and Levi Daniel Frazier as well as his step grandchildren: Kyleigh Baker, Kaitlyn Baker and Michael Baker. Also surviving is his brother: Clay Gibson and his sisters: Mary Gibson Caldwell, Rachel Hacker and Kizzie Collins.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Allie Fair Gibson, his wife: Mary Kathryn Gibson and his siblings: Frankie Gibson, Hughie Gibson, Joe Gibson, Ola Ruth, Birdie Hollin and Katie Saylor.
Funeral Services for Mr. Ernest Walter Gibson will be conducted on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Grigsby and Rev. George Davidson will be presiding. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Mary Kathryn in the Wilson Cemetery in the Shepherdtown Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
