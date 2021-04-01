Mrs. Ernestine Jackson, age 55 departed this life on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born on Sunday, October 10, 1965 in Richmond, Indiana to Ernest Sizemore and Dorothy Proffitt Couch.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Jimmy Jackson, her children: Amanda Jordan and her husband Tyler, Kelsey Griffin, Ryan Jackson and his wife Danielle, Andrew Jackson and his wife Jessica, Kaylynn Jackson and Kendra Jackson as well as her grandchildren: Zoe Shaffer, Bentlee Shaffer, Sebastian Jordan, Kaylie Henson and Arabella Allen. Also surviving is her mother: Dorothy Couch and these brothers and sisters: Mitchell Sizemore and his wife Donna, Charlotte Stevens and her husband Clayton, Sophia Sizemore and her husband Brownlow, Amy Partain and her husband Charlie and Jennifer Lawson and her husband Jessie, her step-brothers: Ricky Flowers, Mike Flowers and his wife Geraldine and Tony Flowers and his wife Kristian and her step-sister: Rhonda Bowers and her husband Rob.
She is preceded in death by her father: Ernest Sizemore, her step-father: David Couch, her step-sister: Robin Williams, her maternal grandparents: Theo and Sophia Proffitt and her paternal grandparents: Sydney and Nance Sizemore.
Funeral Services for Ernestine Jackson will be conducted on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ronnie Brown and Rev. Charlie Murphy will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Cupp Cemetery in the Little Goose Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6 PM and on Saturday after 1:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.