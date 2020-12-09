Ernie Wayne Wagers, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, December 7th, at his home. 

Ernie was born in Hyden, KY on June 6, 1952, a son of the late Steve and Hazel Smith Wagers. 

He is survived by his wife, Donna Bowling Wagers; and his children: Roy Dewayne Wagers, Ernie Brandon Wagers, and Elizabeth (Toby) Combs, all of Hector. 

He is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Morgan Wagers and Noah David Wayne Combs; and the following brothers and sisters: Leroy Wagers of Jackson County, Edward Wagers of Indianapolis, Charles Wagers of Indianapolis, Oma Wagers of London, Joyce Holland of Manchester, and Janet Branstutter of Hector. 

In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Estep. 

Private Services will be held on Thursday, December 10th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

