Ersa Sams, 93, of London, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 5th, at the St. Joseph London Hospital.
Ersa is survived by her three daughters: Janet Maggard and husband Carl of Richmond, KY, Linda Parrott and husband Wayne of London, KY, and Caroline Smallwood and husband Ralph of Mesa, AZ.
She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Kristi Rowe, Steve Maggard, Kevin Parrott, Katie Bing, Keith Parrott, Robert Smallwood, Michael Smallwood, and Richard Smallwood; 10 great-grandchildren: Jonas Maggard, Henry Maggard, Eve Maggard, Piper Rowe, Bode Rowe, Olivia Parrott, Jessica Smallwood, Liam Smallwood, Olivia Smallwood, and Camdon Smallwood; and two brothers and one sister: Alvin Hoskins of Cincinnati, OH, Gary Hoskins of Big Creek, and Ica Wilson, of Big Creek.
Ersa is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Sams; her parents: Alfred and Edna (Roberts) Hoskins; and the following brothers and sisters: Stalford Hoskins, G.W. Hoskins, Ruth Smith, G.C. Hoskins, Malvy Robertson, Rosa Helton, A.T. Hoskins, Hubert Hoskins, and Stella Hoskins.
The funeral services for Ersa Sams will be private.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.