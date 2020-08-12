An escaped inmate from the Knox County Detention Center was captured Monday night by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith.

Acting on a tip from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Smith and officers from the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester City Police Department went to 202 Webb Street in Manchester.

When the officers pulled up, they saw escapee Tommy Witt sitting on the front steps of the home.  

“He jumped up and ran toward the woods,” Trooper Smith said in his report.  “As we gained on him, he stopped and put his hands up.”

Witt was taken into custody without further incident and charged with fleeing and evading police 2nd degree.

Witt, 46, was also served a warrant from Knox County for escape.

Witt and another inmate, Cody Abner, were serving as trustees at the Knox County Detention Center and walked out of the facility on Saturday, June 27.  Abner is still at large.

Both men have a lengthy record of charges involving theft.

