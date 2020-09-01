Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 28, 2020 at approximately 12:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold and Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Raleigh Estep, 53 of Upper Rader Road. The arrest occurred on Jacks Branch Road when Deputies located the subject at a residence around the 2800 block. The Indictment Warrant was for Receiving Stolen Property and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance investigated by Sheriff Det. Jeff Kelsey.
Raleigh Estep, 53 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Indictment Warrant)
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Indictment Warrant)
• Receiving Stolen Property (Indictment Warrant)
