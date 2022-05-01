Esther Grubb Marple 72, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on April 28, 2022. She was born to the late Dewey Grubb and the late Polly Ann (Collins) Grubb on June 17, 1949. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Phil Grubb, Harold Wayne Grubb, and William J. Grubb and by her sister, Edith Brenda Hoskins all of Manchester.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Pat Michael Marple of Williamsburg, Kentucky. She is also survived by her daughter, Michele Lee “Micki” Marple- Berndt (Ben) of Rogersville, Tennessee. She is survived by her granddaughter, Zoe Berndt of Rogersville, Tennessee. She is survived by her brother, Carl Grubb (Joyce) of Xenia, Ohio and sisters, Joann Hawk of Richmond, Kentucky and Mary Betty Stivers of Manchester, Kentucky. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Four words to describe Esther would be faith, family, friendship, and teaching.
She is a graduate from Clay County High School, Cumberland College, and Union College where she received her Bachelor of Science, Masters, and Rank I.
She taught in the Whitley County Board of Education for over 31 years. Teaching and acting as the principal at Jellico Creek, Liberty, Popular Creek, Pleasant View, Central Elementary, Wofford Pre-School, Nevisdale, Headstart, and Whitley County High School. Her most important desire was to educate and love her school and students.
Visitation will be at 12:00 PM Monday, May 2, 2022, until the service hour at 3:00 PM at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Bowman and Rev. Donnie Bruce Patrick officiating. She will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com
Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements, J. Andrew Croley, Director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.