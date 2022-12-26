Estill "Curly" Short, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 20th, at the Woodside Village Care Center in Mt. Gilead, OH.
Estill was born in Manchester, KY on April 25, 1936, a son of the late John and Ollie Lovins Short. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Allene Tolliver Short.
Estill is survived by his children: Everett Short and wife Cynthia of Willard, OH, Mike Short and wife Freda of Richmond, IN, Timothy Short of Richmond, IN, Debra Short of Beattyville, KY, and Michelle Short of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by two brothers: Carter Short of Manchester, KY and Doc Short of Great Falls, MT; and by nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 30th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Coldiron Cemetery on Laurel Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.