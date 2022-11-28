Ethel Hubbard, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, November 24th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Ethel was born in Bar Creek, KY, on March 14th, 1936, a daughter of the late Vernon and Martha Estep Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Hubbard.
Ethel is survived by the following children: Charlie Hubbard and wife Annette, Don Hubbard and wife Rebecca, Troy Hubbard and wife Wilma, James Hubbard and wife Lorene, Mike Hubbard, Phillip Hubbard and wife Linda, John Hubbard and wife Mary, Della Mae Hensley and husband Gary, and Diane Jones and husband Orie, all of Manchester, KY.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Delbert Smith, Lester Smith, Myrtle Gilbert, and Hattie Sizemore; as well as 34 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ethel is preceded in death by her children: Brenda Hubbard and Linda Collins. As well as the following brothers and sisters: Elsie England, Tilford Smith, Taylor Smith, Jerry Smith, Cecil Smith, and John Smith.
Services for Ethel will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Lyle Sizemore, James Wagers, Tony Bowling, and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Family Cemetery on Island Creek.
Visitation for Ethel will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 29th, at Britton Funeral Home.
