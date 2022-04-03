Mrs. Ethel Marcum, age 78 from Tyner, Ky, departed this life on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Joseph London. She was born on Thursday, March 16, 1944 in Hyden, Kentucky to the union of Logan and Delora (Sizemore) Bowling. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Squire Marcum; and these children: Delora Wagers and Lee Roy, Charles Marcum and Connie, sister-in-law: Tammy Marcum, and these grandchildren: Jessica and Travis Adams, Jennifer and Michael Allen, Courtney Hoskins, Jason Hoskins, Charles Cody Marcum, Ricky Lee Wagers and Leeann, Brian Wagers, Jacqueline Elswick, Matthew Wagers and Crystal, Jason and Tracy Marcum, Charles Anthony and Angela Marcum, Squire Richard Marcum and Judy, Destiny and Dakota North, and several great grandchildren. Also surviving are these siblings: Martha Smith, Logan Bowling, Jr and Judy.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Logan and Delora Bowling, her son: Richard Dean Marcum, and these sisters: Flora Bowling and Arnold, and America Chappell.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Marcum will be conducted on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ted Eversole, Bro. Chad Smith, and Bro. Adam Eversole will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Marcum Cemetery, Hwy 577 East.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 6PM until 9PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
