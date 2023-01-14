Ethel Roberts, 94, of Curry Branch, passed away Wednesday, January 11th, at her home.
Ethel was born in Manchester, KY on April 5, 1928, a daughter of the late Lee and Lilly Smith Hatfield.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Roberts.
Ethel is survived by her children: Edward Roberts of Curry Branch, Bertha Spurlock of Manchester, Mary Sizemore of Curry Branch, Ruth Henson of Curry Branch, Flora Saylor of Burning Springs, and Shayley Roberts of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: J C Hatfield of Georgetown, OH, Paul Hatfield of Ohio, J B Hatfield of Indiana, Lorene Hatfield of Ohio, Sue Hatfield of Ohio, Lonnae Slade of Ohio, and Daisy Gibbs of Ohio; and by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her children: Elmer Roberts, Tommy Roberts, J C Roberts, Roy Hatfield, and Janice Wombles; and the following brothers and sister: John Hatfield, Bill Hatfield, Junior Hatfield, and Betty Miniard.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 14th at Britton Funeral Home, with Cecil Benge and George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
