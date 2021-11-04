Mrs. Ethelene Hoskins, age 82 departed this life on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the Hyden Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hyden, KY. She was born on Sunday, October 15, 1939 in Oneida, Kentucky to Emery and Lula (Bowling) Davidson. She was a homemaker and of the holiness faith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Emery Hoskins and wife Brenda Sue, Rose Hoskins and husband Bruce, Eddie Hoskins and wife Joan, and son-in-law: Jr. Stewart; six grandchildren: Jason Hoskins, Amanda and Cody Hoskins, Faye and Shirley Lynn Stewart, and Jeffrey Hoskins and a host of great grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister and one brother: Stella Bellamy and Herman Davidson.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Emery and Lula Davidson; her husband: A. T. Hoskins; her grandson: Johnathan Hoskins; and her daughter: Shirley Stewart.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Ethelene Hoskins were conducted on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Mitchell and Michael Bellamy will be presiding. She was laid to rest in the Helder-Roberts Cemetery in the Fish Trap Community.
This obituary is courtesy of Rominger Funeral Home.
