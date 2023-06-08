Etta Ruth Smallwood, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 7th, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
Etta was born in Manchester, KY on April 10, 1941, a daughter of the late Toleman and Sally Gibson Philpot.
Etta is preceded in death by her husband, T J Smallwood.
Etta is survived by her son, John Smallwood, of Manchester.
She is also survived by her sisters: Ollie Philpot of Manchester, Judy Philpot of Manchester, Sophia Halcomb of Richmond, and Irene Roberts of Manchester.
In addition to her husband and parents, Etta was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Dave Philpot, Jimmy Philpot, Virginia Philpot, and Laura Abner; and by numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 9th at Britton Funeral Home, with Kenny Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Hubbard Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 9th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.