Eugene Barger, age 62 of Harlan, Kentucky formerly of Buckhorn, husband of Dawn Barger passed away on August 03, 2022 at his residence. He was the son of the late Levi and Juanita Couch Barger and was of the christian faith. He enjoyed sitting on the porch looking over the mountains and enjoying the outdoors. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Richard Earl Barger and Levi Barger Jr. along with a sister Mary Barger Young. Those surviving is his beloved wife Dawn Barger of Harlan, Kentucky, one sister Glenna Woods and husband Kerry of Buckhorn, Kentucky.
Funeral services were held Sunday August 07, 2022 in the chapel of the Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. George Abner officiating. Burial followed in the Couchtown Government Cemetery at Saul, Kentucky. The family has entrusted Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home to carefully handle all the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.