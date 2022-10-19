Eugene “Joe” Collins, 84, of Brevard, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Oct. 8, 2022, from respiratory failure and end-stage renal disease.
He was born July 8, 1938 in Oneida, Ky. He was delivered at home by a midwife to his parents, Johnnie Collins and Naomi Burns.
He graduated from Holmes High School in Covington, Ky. in 1955 at the age of 16 and joined the Army. Although he wanted to be stationed overseas, he was destined to instruct classes at Fort Bliss, Texas on the use of radar to launch missiles.
Upon leaving the service, he worked for the Radio Corporation of America (RCA) in Thule, Greenland, where the company was developing a ballistic missile early warning system.
While employed by RCA, he also traveled and worked at Royal Air Force Base Flyingdales in North Yorkshire, England, where he met Joyce Chambers, whom he wed in 1964.
Returning stateside with Joyce, he studied physics at Southern Methodist University.
After graduation he moved to Rosman to work as an RCA senior systems engineer consultant for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Spacecraft Tracking and Data Acquisition Network, which was located on the site now known as the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI).
During the seven years he worked in Rosman, he and Joyce had two children (Michael and Erin-Joi) and originally opened the Red Lion Inn.
The Red Lion Inn was sold when the Collins family moved to Warwick, N.J., where he was a flight director for Western Union’s Westar satellite system, the first domestic satellite system launched in the United States. Western Union’s satellites uploaded content from businesses, government agencies and broadcasters and delivered them to points throughout the United States.
Early in his career, he was inculcated with the vision of the potential positive impact of satellite communications upon society, especially in remote areas.
Accordingly, he left Western Union to consult with the Indonesian government as they tackled the challenge of using satellites to communicate with its 130 million citizens (the fourth largest population in the world) who live on 13,000 islands.
After a happy six years in Indonesia, the Collins family returned to the United States where he worked as a satellite communications consultant in Maryland and Northern Virginia until he retired in 2005. Over his 50-year career he traveled to over 140 countries and participated in the first “live by satellite” coverage of the Olympics and tracking Hurricane Camille from birth to death.
Upon retirement, he and Joyce returned to Rosman, where they built a log cabin home and planted a beautiful garden. They hosted many family reunions, traveled and relished being close to family.
Hewas predeceased by his parents, his aunt, Bertha McAuley Burns and his sister, Phyllis Collins Conant.
He is survived by his son, Michael and daughter, Erin-Joi Collins (Lyle McNeal); brothers, Delbert Collins (Charlotte), Douglas Collins, Robert Price (Cathy) and Darryl Price (Melissa); uncle, William Burns; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was a family patriarch and his son, Michael, calls him, “the greatest man I ever knew.”
