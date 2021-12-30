Mr. Eugene Mills was born on February 19, 1944 in Knox Co., KY, to the late Edward and Christine Bingham Mills. Eugene was of the Baptist faith and was residing at Saul, KY. He was united in marriage to Cassie Woods on May 13, 1965 in Saul, KY. By occupation he was a former carpenter and a former office attendant at the Mary Breckinridge Hospital. Eugene was a avid UK Basketball fan and an Avid outdoorsman. He was an accomplished publisher of poems. He published a book, “Book of Poems”, by Eugene Mills. He was also a talented artist, with painting, drawings and music.
Eugene departed this life on Monday, December 27, 2021 at his residence at Saul, KY. He was 77 years old.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by five brothers, Eddie, Carl, Parker, Glen and Bige Randel Mills, three sisters, Helen Couch, Lillie Mae Bundy and Peggy Sue Howard.
Eugene leaves behind the following relatives, his loving & devoted wife of 56 years, Cassie Woods Mills of Saul, KY; three beloved children; two sons, Vincent Mills and Calvin Mills (Marie), both of Saul, KY; one daughter, Rhonda Henson of Big Creek, KY. Eugene is also survived by ten cherished grandchildren, fourteen cherished great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Eugene Mills will be held at 1pm – Friday, December 31, 2021 in the chapel of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Robert Rice and Carl Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Couchtown Government Cemetery at Saul, KY. The Mills family will receive friends for visitation from 11am until the service hour at 1pm at the chapel.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
