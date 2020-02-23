Eugene Napier, 66, of London, KY, passed away Friday, February 21st, at his home.
Eugene was born in Manchester, KY on January 7, 1954, a son of the late Edith (Mitchell) and Theo Napier.
He is survived by his wife, Darla (White) Napier; two daughters: Destiny Ward and husband Daniel, of Louisa, KY; Gina Napier Davidson and husband Nick, of London, KY; and his son, Dalton Ryan Hunter Napier, of Barbourville, KY.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Kadyn Sams, Khloe Sams, and Aidan Forland; three sisters: Polly Keen, of Manchester; Mae Napier, of Manchester; Geraldine Cowens, of Ohio; two brothers: Ronnie Napier and Ernest Napier, both of Manchester; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Napier Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
