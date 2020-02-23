Napier

Eugene Napier

Eugene Napier, 66, of London, KY, passed away Friday, February 21st, at his home. 

Eugene was born in Manchester, KY on January 7, 1954, a son of the late Edith (Mitchell) and Theo Napier. 

He is survived by his wife, Darla (White) Napier; two daughters: Destiny Ward and husband Daniel, of Louisa, KY; Gina Napier Davidson and husband Nick, of London, KY; and his son, Dalton Ryan Hunter Napier, of Barbourville, KY. 

He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Kadyn Sams, Khloe Sams, and Aidan Forland; three sisters: Polly Keen, of Manchester; Mae Napier, of Manchester; Geraldine Cowens, of Ohio; two brothers: Ronnie Napier and Ernest Napier, both of Manchester; and a host of family and friends. 

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Napier Cemetery in Manchester, KY. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Eugene Napier, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you