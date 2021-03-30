Eugene Sizemore, 83, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, March 28th, at his home.
Eugene was born in Manchester, KY, on February 20th, 1938, a son of the late Barrett Sizemore and Delora Ross Sizemore.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Cammi Nolan Sizemore.
Eugene is also survived by his sons, Morris Glenn Sizemore and wife Connie; and two daughters: Carolyn Hill and husband Leslie, and Debra Lynn Smith and husband Charles, all of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Donald Boening, Leslie Dean Hill Jr., Celina Reynolds, Waylon Smith, Robin Smith, Rebecca Hubbard, Jacob Smith, Brianna Smith, and Paul Hill. The following great-grandchildren: Matthew Boening, Meghan Hatfield, Brayden Hill, Kayln Hill, Bentley Cole Hill, Macey Jo Reynolds, Cami Lynn Smith, Cailee Henson, Carlee Henson, and Chloe Hubbard. As well as the following brothers and sisters: Ivan Sizemore of Indianapolis, IN, Charles Sizemore, Hubert Sizemore, and James Sizemore, Linda Sizemore, Ruth Ann Sizemore, all of Manchester, KY, and Doris Hornsby of Cincinnati, OH.
In addition to his parents, Eugene is preceded in death by the following brothers: Arnold Sizemore, Kenneth Sizemore, and Ralph Sizemore.
Visitation for Eugene will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 1st at Britton Funeral Home, with Golden Smith Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Sizemore-Smith Cemetery on Big Creek.
Services for Eugene will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.