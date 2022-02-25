Eugene Wombles, 84, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 22nd, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Eugene was born in Manchester, KY on October 4, 1937, a son of the late Taulby and Chlora Gray Wombles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Blevins Wombles.
Eugene is survived by his children: Donald Ray Wombles and wife Lucile of Manchester, Daniel Wombles and wife Samantha of London, Melodie Jackson of Manchester, and Denise Smallwood of London.
He is also survived by his brother, Jack Wombles of Ohio; his grandchildren: Alicia Jackson, Brittany Bruce, Matthew Jackson, Brian Wombles, Tina Wombles, Heather Smallwood, Angel Wombles, Phillip Wombles, Thomas Wombles, Nathan Wombles, Chris Wombles, Danielle Wombles, Jordan Wombles, Cameron Wombles, Kirsten Wombles, Hunter Wombles, Tabatha Burk, Aubrey Smallwood, Anthony Smallwood, Jessica Smallwood, Leslie Mays, Regina Mays, Cleveland Mays, and Justus Smallwood; and the following great-grandchildren: Jace Paquette, Landon Paquette, Rylee Jackson, Kailey White, Harlee Bruce, Kaitlyn Bruce, Raelynn Sizemore, Haley Sizemore, Colton Wombles, Jaden Wombles, Landon Phillips, Emily Phillips, Shauna Thompson, Mason Burk, Dennis Smallwood, Haley Smallwood, Alexis Smallwood, Steven Smallwood, Leah Smallwood, Adalyn Smallwood, Shaliene Smallwood, Kaysey Smallwood, Savannah Smallwood, Kellie Carmona, Elena Carmona, and Kaidan Carmona.
In addition to his wife and parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his children, Aubrey Wombles and Clara Rendae Smith; and his siblings: Carty Wombles, Melvin Wombles, Henrietta Marcum, and Addy Hubbard.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 27th at Britton Funeral Home, with Roy Napier and Ralph Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Bear Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 26th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.