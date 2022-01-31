Eugenia Baker Isom, 88, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, January 28th, at The Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. 

Eugenia was born in Manchester, KY on December 15, 1933, a daughter of the late Eugene and Isabelle Marcum Baker. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Isom. 

Eugenia is survived by her daughter, Vicki Rowland of Manchester. 

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jason Rowland and his wife Julie of Lawrenceburg, KY, and Jennifer Miller and her husband Trinity of Manchester; her beloved great-grandson, Trey Miller; and her three nephews: Geno Baker, John Baker, and Rob Baker. 

In addition to her husband and parents, Eugenia was preceded in death by her son, Danny Isom; her son-in-law, Wade Rowland; her great-grandson, Jace Rowland; and her brother, Billy Baker. 

Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1st at Britton Funeral Home, with Tess Lipps officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1st at Britton Funeral Home.

