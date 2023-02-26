Eulene Hammons, age 68, wife of Ronnie Hammons of Manchester, Kentucky passed away Thursday at her residence. She was the mother of Doyle Hammons and wife Teresa of Manchester, Kentucky; Jeff Hammons and wife Benji of London, Kentucky; and Donna ( Hammons) Smith and husband Bobby of Manchester, Kentucky; the daughter of Wilma (Benge) Minton of Manchester, Kentucky; the sister of Ed Minton, And T.L. Minton both of Manchester, Kentucky, Charles Minton of London, Kentucky and Willa Hayre of Manchester, Kentucky. She was also blessed with four grandchildren: Aaron Hammons, Isaac King, Bengail Hammons, and Bobby Dewayne Smith and one great grandchild: Jayden Lee King. She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Minton, by her brothers , Walter Minton and Carl Minton and one sister, Loretta Jewell.
Funeral services for Eulene Hammons will be conducted Monday at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Wayne House and Scottie Jewell officiating. Burial will follow at Hammons & Hammons Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be: John Wayne Hammons, Terry Smith, Wade Hinkle, Isaac King, Charlie Hammons and Wayne Hammons.
Honorary pallbearers are Dewayne Smith and Jaden King.
