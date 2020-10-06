Mrs. Eunice Marie House, age 97, the wife of the late John D. House of Betty Lane, London, Kentucky passed away on Monday morning at her residence.
She was the mother of Don House and wife, Charlene of London, Kentucky and Dean House and wife, Eileen of Danville, Indiana. She was the sister of Cardella House of London, Kentucky and Letha Garland and husband, Jake of Somerset, Kentucky. She was also survived a special niece and caregiver, Faye Smith of London, Kentucky and also a dear friend that she loved like a daughter, Wanda Plummer of Indianapolis, Indiana. She was also blessed with a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Janie Baker House, by one infant son, H.P. House, by one grandson, Michael Charles House, by four sisters, Geneva Hibbitts, Norma Garland, Bea Hammons and Nona House, by four brothers, Otis House, Johnny House, Coleman House and Rev. Lee House, Jr.
Due to the risks associated with large gatherings during the Covid-19 Pandemic the family has chosen a graveside service to be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the Ben House Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky with Bro. Verrell Root and Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. There will be NO VISITATION!
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the House family.
