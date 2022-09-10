Eva Dean Napier of Chappell, KY, departed this life on Sept. 6, 2022 at the Mary Breckinridge Hospital ARH at the age of 58 years old. She was born at Hyden, KY, on Sept. 5, 1964, the daughter of the late Ray Collett and the late Edna Saylor Collett. By occupation Eva Dean was employed by the Leslie County Board of Education at Stinnett Elementary Cafeteria, and was also a caretaker and homemaker as well. Eva Dean was a life-long resident of Leslie County and was affiliated with the Middlefork Pentecostal Church at Asher, KY. She enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Emmitt Jr. Napier, one daughter: Shelia Napier, four sisters: Carolyn Roark, Helen Hoskins, Flonnie Simpson and Anna Mae Collett. She leaves surviving the following relatives, her companion: Randall Collett of Chappell, KY, one devoted son: Preston Napier & Mallory of Hyden, Ky, two bothers: Jr. Ray Collett of Asher, KY, Eugene Collett of Beaver Dam, KY one sister: Evoynne Brock & Lonnie of Asher, KY, six cherished grandchildren: Kyleigh Napier, Preslyn Napier, Baylee Napier, Grayson Collett, Chloe Collett and Braxton Collett. Eva Dean is also survived by a host of other treasured relatives and friends. You may send your condolences to the family at www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL SERVICES: 1:00 p.m. - Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the Middlefork Pentecostal Church at Asher, KY.
VISITATION: 6:00 p.m. - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at the church.
OFFICIATING MINISTERS: Rev. Eugene "Friday" Roberts and Rev. Ralph Brown
PLACE OF INTERMENT: Bowen's Creek Cemetery (Woodson Fork) Essie, KY
