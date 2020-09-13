Eva Frederick, 73, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, September 11th, at her home. 

Eva was born in Manchester, KY on August 8, 1947, a daughter of the late Laura (Wagers) and Thomas Arnett.  

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Frederick. 

Eva is survived by her children: Elaine Henson and husband Elber, Brenda Henson, and husband Freddie, and Robert Frederick, all of Manchester. 

She is also survived by three grandchildren: Megan Henson, Timothy Henson, and Tanner Henson; and three great-grandchildren: Kaisen Henson, Ryker Henson, and Amelia Campbell. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Don Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Arnett Cemetery on Pennington Hill. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, September 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

