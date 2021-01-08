Mrs. Eva Thompson, age 64 departed this life on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Saturday, September 15, 1956 in Oneida, Kentucky to Andy and Edith Smith. She was a caretaker and a member of the Burning Springs Church of God.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Tommy Thompson, her daughter: Tonya Bowling and her husband Arnold, her grandchildren: Tanner Bowling and his wife Megan and Alexis Bowling as well as her sisters: Linda Henson and Betty Faye Perkins.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Andy and Edith Smith, her step-father that raised her as his own: Rufus Whitehead, her brothers: Roy Smith and Fred Smith and her sister: Alta Mae Grazani and Lilli Mae Smith.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Eva Thompson were conducted on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1 PM at the Burning Springs Church of God. Rev. James Harris presiding. She was laid to rest in the Bray Cemetery in the Bray Creek Community.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
