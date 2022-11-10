Evelyn Collett Hoskins was born April 27, 1955, in Beverly, Kentucky to the union of the late Henry and Rosie Roark Collett. She was united in marriage to Fredrick W. Hoskins on June 02, 1971, in Jonesville, VA.
Evelyn spent most of her life in Leslie County. She was employed by the Leslie County Board of Education where she served as secretary for the Stinnett Elementary School. She had more than 10 years of dedicated service. While working at the school, she took great pride in her job and developed a love for the students.
She was an animal lover, especially to her “Baby Dogs”. She enjoyed attending flea markets and Auctions. In former years, she enjoyed crocheting and quilt collecting. Evelyn had a love for fast old cars, especially Freddy’s Chevelle. The car that caught her eye. Above all, she was a great storyteller, loving wife, mother and friend.
Evelyn departed this walk of life on Monday, November 07, 2022. She was 67 years old.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by one sister, Bernice Hoskins.
Evelyn leaves surviving her husband of 51 years, Fredrick Hoskins of Asher, KY, two sons, Gary W. Hoskins of Durham, NC and Fredrick Hoskins, Jr. of Richmond, KY. One daughter, Stephanie Renee Hoskins of Asher, KY, four brothers, Eugene Collett of Somerset, KY, Raymond Collett of Annville, KY, Tom Collett of Nashville, TN and Maynard Collett of Nashville, TN. Three sisters, Clair C. Barr of Annville, KY, Mary Collett of Rapid City ND and Sarah C. Bowling of Warbranch, KY. One special granddaughter, Paige Danielle Bowling. A host of other relatives and friends also survive her passing.
The funeral service for Evelyn Hoskins will be held at 1p.m. Saturday at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Eugene “Friday” Roberts, James Bowling, Jr. and Michael Hoskins officiating.
Interment will follow at the Hoskins Memorial Family Cemetery at Asher, KY.
The Hoskins family will receive friends for visitation from 6p.m. – 9p.m., Friday evening at the funeral home chapel.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home
