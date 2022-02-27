Mrs. Evelyn Ledford, age 65 went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 25, 2022 at her home. She was born on Monday, November 26, 1956 in Manchester to the union of Charles and Maude Fields Hensley. She was a retired food manager for the Clay County Board of Education and attended the Creek Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved husband Randy Ledford, her sons: Michael Ledford and his wife Shawna and Wes Ledford, her grandchildren: Ethan Ledford, Kara Beth Ledford and Max Ledford. Also surviving are her siblings: Bobbie Jean Couch, Ted Hensley, Linda Couch, Joyce Collins, Chad Hensley, Robert Hensley, J. D. Hensley and Donald Hensley.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Maude Hensley.
Services for Mrs. Evelyn Ledford will be conducted on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dennis Cotton and Pastor Trevor Barton will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Ledford Cemetery in the Elk Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 1:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
