Evelyn Roark, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 26th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Evelyn was born in Manchester, KY on February 9, 1952, a daughter of the late Lorraine (Wagers) and Lloyd Bowling.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Roark.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters: Vicky Napier and John Curry, and Karen Roark Bowling; and her son, Ricky Roark, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by four grandchildren: Brandon Bowling, Bobby Banks, Rachelle Roark, and Blake Henson; two sisters: Louvenia Britton of Annville, and Cathy Bowling of Tyner; and a brother, Darrell Bowling of Manchester.
In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Dale Bowling, Harold Bowling, Jewell Hurt, and Carol Bowling.
Services were held on Sunday, August 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Charlie Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in the Lloyd Bowling Cemetery at Burning Springs.
Obituary courtesy of Britton Funeral Home.
