Evelyn Simpson, 77, of London, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 15th, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London.
Evelyn was born in Manchester, KY on October 16, 1943, a daughter of the late Lester and Alice Edwards Smith.
She is preceded in death by her two husbands, Clifton Ernest Jones and Herman Simpson.
Evelyn is survived by three sons: John (Betty) Jones of Jackson, Lonnie (Jenny) Jones of London, and Daniel (Leah Baker) Jones of London, KY.
She is also survived by five grandchildren: Charleston Jones, Jonathan Jones, Brandy Jones, Cody Jones, and Aiden Jones; three great-grandchildren: Lydia Jones, Leah Jones, and Virginia Jones; her brother, Arvin (Carolyn) Smith of Manchester; and three sisters: Irene (Willie) Simpson of Goose Rock, Rebecca (Ernie) Smith of Hector, and Sheila (Allen) Hubbard of Goose Rock.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Otis Smith, Roy Smith, Kenneth Smith, Dennis Smith, Carl Smith, and Linda Sue Smallwood.
Services were held Thursday, December 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Nate Messer and Herman Mills officiating. Burial followed in the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
