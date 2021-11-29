Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 29, 2021 at approximately 3:45 Am Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Tracey Eversole, 45 of Manchester. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a burglary in progress at Stevie’s Court. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley made contact and spoke with the homeowner and got information pertaining to the theft. Deputy Brumley then was made aware the items along with the female and contact was made with the subject on South Highway 11 and through investigation it was determined that the subject had gained entry through a window and took items inside the house. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Tracey Eversole, 45 was charged with:
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
• Burglary, 2nd Degree
• Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
