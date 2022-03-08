Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 5, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Tracy Eversole, 45 of Hogskin Road. The arrest occurred on Paces Creek Road after Deputy Arnold attempted a traffic stop on South Highway 421 the above mentioned subject accelerated her vehicle with intent to evade Deputy Arnold and turned up Paces Creek Road nearly hitting an oncoming vehicle. After a brief pursuit the subject pulled into a driveway and attempted to take off on foot. After a brief scuffle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Assisting at the scene was K9 Deputy Wes Brumley, Officer Antonio Dodson, Office Cody Blackwell and K9 Officer Ryan Jackson.
Tracy Eversole, 45 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• One Headlight
• No Registration Plates
• Failure to or Improper Signal
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• License to Be in Possession
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor vehicle)
• Resisting Arrest
• Wanton Endangerment- 2nd Degree
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
