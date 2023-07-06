Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Bridget Eversole age 36 of London early Tuesday morning July 4, 2023 at approximately 6 AM. The arrest occurred off Lilliane Lane just east of London after deputies were dispatched to an out-of-control female subject there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located the suspect and conducted an investigation and learned that this subject was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants. Bridget Eversole was charged on a Clay Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of attempting to knowingly fraudulently using ID card or electronic code for benefits. Also, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of disorderly conduct – second-degree; alcohol intoxication. Assisting on the complaint were: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Skylar McFarland and shift Sgt. Travis Napier.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.