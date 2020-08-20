AT&T* customers and FirstNet subscribers got a big boost in wireless connectivity. We’ve added a new cell site in Manchester to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.
The new cell site along South Highway 421 in Manchester is boosting service in the surrounding communities.
“It is essential that we continue to work to bring greater access to high-speed internet to rural Kentuckians, and this announcement today marks a positive step in that direction,”
said Senate President Robert Stivers. “We all rely on wireless high-speed internet and this investment is
“We’re always working to provide better coverage and we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”
FirstNet dedicated communications platform and give Kentucky’s first responders access to the fastest overall network experience.1 FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to help those users stay safe and save lives.
FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It’s designed to help first responders in Kentucky and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it – so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.