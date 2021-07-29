“The future of AdventHealth is more exciting now than ever,” said CEO Chris Self during a recent SOAR meeting.
Self says the hospital has committed to $33 million dollars in upgrades and facilities with more expansion coming.
AdventHealth recently opened a new state-of-the-art surgery center and a Primary Healthcare Center that they hope to have operational on a 24-hour basis very soon.
“If you’ve not seen our new surgery center, I encourage you to do so,” Self said.
More expansion is coming to the PHC soon. Self revealed artist renderings of a new building that will adjoin the PHC to a new facility.
The AdventHealth system is committed to Manchester/Clay County and the surrounding areas as they have clinics in London and will be opening one in McKee soon.
The McKee facility will offer an after-hours and weekend practice.
Self says Manchester’s location recently placed fifth within the companies 50 facilities in customer satisfaction; first in employee physician engagement and was named most improved for the emergency department experience.
Self said the success at AdventHealth has been a partnership with corporate and local leaders working together for the betterment of the community.
“I am really proud of the success we’ve had, and I look forward to future in this area with AdventHealth,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.