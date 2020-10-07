Cook Together, Eat Together will be held October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th at 2:00 pm via Facebook Live. Join Lora as she talks about sharing time with children, family, and friends while you are preparing a dish to eat. Each program talks about a skill you need for food preparation. Call Lora at 598-2789 and let her know if you plan to watch during the presentation or at a later time.
4-H Cloverbud Kits - This kit is available for Cloverbud level youth age 5-8. Those who register will receive a kit containing a fall related lesson about leaves and a wooden leaf project to complete at home! You must call to register and schedule a pick-up date at 598-2789. Kits will be available October 5th-9th at the Clay County Extension Office from 8AM-4PM. Limited kits available.
4-H Cultural Exploration Kits is a great opportunity for youth age 9-18 to explore different cultures through foods and cultural art projects! Youth will receive some ingredients to get them started in the kitchen, recipe, lesson & cultural art materials to complete a project. Countries youth will be focusing on each week: Germany (Oct. 5th-9th) and Brazil (Oct. 12th-16th) Pick-up location: Clay County Extension Office. You must call to register and schedule a pick-up date at 598-2789.
4-H Chefs in Training will be for youth ages 9-18. Recipe of the month: Chocolate Pumpkin Snack Cake. Cooking ingredients sponsored by Clay County FRYSC. You must call 598-2789 to register & schedule a pick-up date between October 12th-16th from 8 am – 4 pm. Limited kits available.
Improving Soil pH and Organic Matter – Online – Interactive webinar via Zoom will be on Monday, October 12th at 7:00 PM EST. What will be covered: Soil improvement strategies for the fall/winter, Taking and interpreting soil tests, Calculating and applying lime, and Manure/compost application and considerations. Register here:
EventBrite Link: https://bit.ly/35Nhw4g or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/improving-soil-ph-and-organic-matter-tickets-121629706727. More information: FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1465087073881758/
Knife Skills on Facebook Live will be held on October 19th at 2:00 pm. Join Lora as she talks about knives and shows you how to chop and dice vegetables.
Cooking By the Calendar will be October 21st at 10:00 am. Join Lora on Facebook Live.
Virtual Holiday Cooking School – Holiday Cooking School boxes will contain: a cookbook, a package of Weisenberger Mix, an ornament, and a variety of other treats. Boxes must be purchased before November 6th. Each Family & Consumer Science Agent will share a video of a family favorite recipe. Look for the videos on our county Facebook page November 3rd thru December 15th.
