Nurses at AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) are being honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses every quarter. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The award for Fourth Quarter 2020 goes to Rachel Gross, RN
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Each quarter, a nurse will be selected by the Daisy committee to receive The DAISY Award. At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors, the honoree will receive a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." The honoree will also be given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
“We are proud to be among the hospitals participating in the DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes everyday. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that,” says Karen Bell, Chief Nursing Officer at AdventHealth Manchester.
For more information on the DAISY Award or to nominate a nurse, visit www.adventhealthmancherster.com
