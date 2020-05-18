On Monday 05/11/2020. at or around 12:45 a complaint came in through Clay County 911 in reference to a vehicle belonging to a Mr. Travis Smith, a 2014 Nissan Maxima had been unlawfully taken from the Marathon North parking lot.
Chief Chris Fultz Asst. Chief Jason Combs and Lt. Taye Napier investigated the incident. On Tuesday 05/12/2020 further investigation continued in conjunction with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Dewey Grubb observed a Facebook post by Kendra Jackson, who was one of the alleged subjects involved. The Facebook post was of a vending machine which reflected the image of said vehicle. We also observed a mat that read Days Inn Lexington Ky.
Lt. Taye Napier was made aware of the post and made contact with officials from Lexington metro P.D. who in turn located said vehicle. Two female subjects were arrested by LMPD and charged with (receiving stolen property) the female subjects charged were Kendra Jackson and Nancy Reed.
