Manchester is battling an issue of out-of-town homeless people living in the park and under bridges. You can read more about it in this week's issue!
exclusive featured
Failed drug rehab patients causing issues, officials say
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Failed drug rehab patients causing issues, officials say
- Woman finds father's missing WWII foot locker
- Still Undefeated…But Is Kentucky As Good As Advertised?
- Ohio Valley Wrestling comes to Clay!
- Little League basketball moved to Friday
- Hugh Hoskins
- Tuesday's statement from Advent Health
- Gov. Beshear: ‘Due to National Shortage, There Will Not Be Enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions Anywhere. Get the Vaccine.’
Most Popular
Articles
- Is Clay a Meth Pipeline?
- Ohio man found in wrecked Jeep with underage girl
- Two indicted in murder
- Clay Grand Jury Indictments
- Freda Smith
- Deanna L. Hughes
- AdventHealth seeing record number of COVID hospitalizations
- Gov. Beshear: ‘Due to National Shortage, There Will Not Be Enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions Anywhere. Get the Vaccine.’
- Cynthia Stanfield Downey
- Tuesday's statement from Advent Health
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.