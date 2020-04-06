Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 3, 2020 at approximately 3:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested James Jarvis, 51 of South Highway 11. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a verbal dispute on Stone Wall Road. Once Deputy Arnold made contact with the above mentioned subject, through investigation it was determined the subject had failed to comply with the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry and had been living at the residence for a couple months without complying. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
James Jarvis, 51 was charged with:
• Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Registration (2nd or > Offense)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.