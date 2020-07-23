Want to do more than READ about Clay County’s rich history? Now’s your chance!
The Clay County Historical Society invites you to join them on a tour of Northern Clay County to visit the sites and experience the places you’ve only read about!
Travel with us to Oneida to follow in the footsteps of James Anderson Burns the founder of Oneida Baptist Institute. We’ll visit the South Fork of the Kentucky River where men navigated salt barges through the dangerous “Narrows,” see the famous “Patty’s Rock,” and view spectacular fall color. Our tour will include more than 20 points of interest including the burial place of pioneer Adoniram Allen, the location of the Allen Mill, and swinging bridges. We promise a real history experience with guides who are local, knowledgeable and fun!
We’ll sponsor four tours in October (October 19, 20, 22 and 23). The cost is $35.00 per person for a tour that leaves the historical society in downtown Manchester on a comfortable bus for six hours of excitement! A box lunch, group photo and tote bag are included. We can accommodate 8-10 persons in each tour and have already received several reservations, so email us now at ccgnhs@gmail.com with your preferred day and contact information. We’ll call you for additional info and to secure payment.
NOTE: For health and safety reasons it may be necessary to cancel this tour up to one month prior to the event. If cancelled, the tours will be rescheduled to the Spring of 2021.
Tours are open to persons 14 years of age and older. Average physical activity is required for this tour. Persons should be in good health, able to climb stairs, board a van and walk reasonable distances – possibly over uneven ground.
Few Kentucky counties can rival the beauty, the notoriety and the Scotch-Irish spirit of Clay County.
