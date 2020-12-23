A high-speed chase made its way from Laurel County into Clay Saturday on Highway 472. The chase ended a short time later as fallen tree came to the rescue.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Lieut. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Saturday afternoon December 19, 2020 at approximately 3:51 PM. T
he arrest occurred on Bray Creek Road in the edge of Clay County after Sheriff's investigators attempted a traffic stop on a red Ford Mustang on J B Buttrey Road approximately 12 miles east of London.
The vehicle failed to stop and fled toward Clay County on Highway 472 at a high rate of speed. Sheriff's investigators noted the vehicle reached speeds of 115 mph driving in an extremely dangerous manner passing vehicles the wrong side Road. The suspect vehicle then ran off the roadway striking a large tree on Bray Creek Road in Clay County disabling the vehicle.
The male driver exited the vehicle and threw something out in front of him which deputies later determined to be a 9 MM pistol. Through investigation it was learned that this subject was a convicted felon. The male driver was also determined to be under the influence .The female passenger in the vehicle was wanted on a parole violation warrant. The two arrested individuals were identified as the driver ;
- Christopher Quentin Buttree age 45 of Greenmount Bond Rd., London charged with operating a motor vehicle influence – 1stoffense; fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; speeding more than26 mph over the speed limit; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to signal; improper passing; wanton endangerment –1st degree – police officer is victim.
- The passenger was identified as: Susie Scalf age 46 of Curry Rd., London charged on a parole violation warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.