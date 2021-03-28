Members of the Brightshade, Manchester and Lockard's Creek Fire Department's worked throughout the night rescuing residents in the Brightshade community.
Flash flooding led to several being trapped due to the flood waters as nearly four inches of rain fell in a short period of time.
The Swift Water Rescue team was called out immediately in the early morning hours to help save the residents.
This is a developing stories and more details will follow.
