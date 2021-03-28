Members of the Brightshade, Manchester and Lockard's Creek Fire Department's worked throughout the night rescuing residents in the Brightshade community.

Flash flooding led to several being trapped due to the flood waters as nearly four inches of rain fell in a short period of time.

The Swift Water Rescue team was called out immediately in the early morning hours to help save the residents.

 This is a developing stories and more details will follow.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you