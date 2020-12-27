The family of missing man Robert "Bob" Estep is asking for your help.
A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to his return. Mr. Estep left his Hector home on Tuesday, December 15th just before 7 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.
He was wearing hunter orange and camouflage and riding a red Kawasaki ATV.
Numerous searches have been conducted in areas he was known to hunt frequently.
The family has searched nearly day and night since his disappearance.
Anyone with video cameras on Ky. 149, and U.S. 421 and Ky. 66 in the Big Creek area is asked to review their footage and see if Mr. Estep is on their surveillance. You are also asked to look for any vehicle that may be hauling a red ATV.
If you have any information on Mr. Estep you are asked to call 606-594-1859 or 606-599-1609.
