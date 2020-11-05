The family of a missing Big Creek man are now fearing the worst as it’s been two weeks since their loved one was last seen.
David Campbell, 49, is disabled with Parkinson’s Disease, was last seen on Thursday, October 22 around noon.
Family of Campbell feel foul play may be involved in his disappearance.
“As each hour passes, we can’t help but believe something bad has happened to him,” says Mark Hoskins, a first cousin of Campbell and spokesperson for the family. “We’ve (family) searched day and night since he went missing.”
Campbell’s family is also offering a reward for information leading to his return and say they don’t know why anyone would want to do him harm.
“We’re receiving a lot of information on what may have happened to David,” Hoskins said. “We are relaying everything to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and they’re working very hard following up on leads. Bottom line is, somebody knows something and we’re not going to stop until we find him.”
Sheriff Patrick Robinson said the investigation into Campbell’s disappearance is ongoing.
“We are following up on all leads right now,” the sheriff said.
Family and his caregivers say he went for a walk near his Big Creek home off Ky. 66, but never returned.
By 3 p.m. Campbell’s caregivers, Danny and Gloria Gibson, contacted family members in the area asking if they had seen him. None had.
They called 911 to report him missing and a search by family and members of several area fire departments began combing the area.
Emergency personnel arrived and immediately began a complete canvas of the area mapping possible locations.
Along with law enforcement and first responders, family members and volunteers went to numerous residences in the area that Campbell may have went to. Nobody had seen him that day.
Various searches of the area have been conducted with no luck. Family members have also been searching remote locations near his home.
“We are going to keep looking and following leads and asking questions for as long as it takes,” Hoskins said. “We’ve had some very good information given to us and we appreciate all those that are helping.”
If you have seen David Campbell or have any information, please call 911 or contact family members at any of the following numbers: (606) 598-4149 or (606) 813-5343 or (606) 599-5959. Any tips will be kept confidential.
