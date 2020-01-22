Fannie (Hyde) Dezarn, age 81, of London, Kentucky and formerly of Clay County, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Beachtree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee. She was the mother of Susan Whittymore and husband Garry, Barbara Napier and Charlie Dezarn and wife Sunday all of London, Kentucky, and Debra Hoskins and husband Clarence of Letterbox, Kentucky; the sister of Hazel Houston of Manchester, Kentucky, Bammer Rich of Rosebud, Texas, and Dan Hyde of Scottsburg, Indiana; the grandmother of Donna Frazier and John, Michele Harris, Leslie Napier,and Kirsten Bishop all of Manchester, Kentucky, Tracie Whittymore and Timothy, Austin Whittymore and Katelyn, Christopher Dison and Chasity, Charles Dison, and Michael Dison all of London, Kentucky, Cody Hoskins of Jackson County, Kentucky, Whitney Hilliard, Jessie Broyhill and Amanda all of Florida; the great grandmother of Taylor Harris and Braydun Harris both of Manchester, Kentucky, Chester Holt of London, Kentucky, Levi James Hoskins, Easton Cole Whittymore, Aiden Dison, Emmilie Hilliard, Ashlyn Hilliard, Bryson Napier, Seth Dugger, Maison Dugger, and Brooklyn Dugger. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles (Babe) Dezarn; by one granddaughter, Amanda Nicole Whittymore; by one great granddaughter, Addison Grace Hoskins; by her parents, Gib and Dorothy Hyde; by her siblings, Gilbert Hyde, Dick Hyde, Frank Hyde, Evelyn Botkins, Margaret Stidham, Sudie Foster, Rose Hill, and Latrisha Pigg; by her son-in-law, Don Dison. Funeral services for Fannie (Hyde) Dezarn will be conducted Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry Reed, Paul Franklin Stewart, and George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Rough Creek Cemetery. The family of Fannie (Hyde) Dezarn will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Serving as pallbearers will be Fannie's grandsons: Christopher Dison, Charles Dison, Michael Dison, Austin Whittymore, Cody Hoskins, Chester Holt, and Braydun Harris. Honorary pallbearers are: Levi James Hoskins, Aiden Dison, Easton Cole Whittymore, Emmilie Hilliard, and Ashlyn Hilliard.
Courtesy announcement, London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
