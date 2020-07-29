Fannie Mae Hensley, 87, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 28th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Fannie was born in Manchester, KY on April 1, 1933, a daughter of the late Mallie (Jones) and Bill Gray.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Hensley.
Fannie is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Hensley of Manchester.
She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Bill Gray, Clayton Gray, G.W. Gray, Gladys Hensley, and Clara Brock; three grandchildren: Christopher Dezarn and wife Amanda, Matthew Hensley and wife Katelyn, and Michael Hensley; four great-grandchildren: Emily Hensley, Wyatt Hensley, E.J. Ringo, and Mason Turner; and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Fannie was preceded in death by her son, Owen Hensley, Jr., by three infant children, and by the following brothers and sisters: Nora Lee Roberts, Sandlin Gray, A.D. Gray, Mary Sizemore, Flora Napier, and Janie Lovins
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 31st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow in the Philpot Hensley Cemetery at Price Hollow.
Visitation will be at held 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
