Fanny Pearl Schuler, age 90, of Brookville, Indiana died Friday, April 15, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Abingdon, Virginia.
Born August 12, 1931 in Clay County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Arthur & Rose Morgan. On September 14, 1948 she was united in marriage to Edward J. Schuler, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2018.
Fanny was retired, having worked for over 14 years at the former Franklin Casket Company in Brookville; then for many years at the former Elsie Dreyer Nursing Home and its successor, the Brookville Healthcare Center. Through a contest, Fanny's entry was chosen as the winner of the naming rights of the Brookville Healthcare Center.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Brookville, as well as the Daughters of Isabella St. Catherine Circle.
Survivors include four daughters, Hilda (Terry) Johnson of Connersville, Indiana, Patricia (Bob) Cooley of Brookville, Indiana, Gayle (Chuck) Bolduc of Abingdon, Virginia, Sharon Schuler of Brookville, Indiana; a son, James (Cindy) Schuler of Connersville, Indiana; 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Graf of Hamilton, Ohio and Joyce Rich of Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother, James Morgan of Hamilton, Ohio;
In addition to her parents, and her husband Ed, she was preceded in death by a son, Arnold Schuler who died September 3, 2014; two grandsons, Bobby Dale Schuler & David Stamper, a great-granddaughter, Sierra Stamper, as well as a sister, Alice Cain.
Family & friends may visit from 5 till 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Avenue, Brookville.
Rev. Vincent P. Lampert, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will officiate the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:30 A.M., at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Burial will then follow in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Brookville.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Michael Church or the Daughters of Isabella.
