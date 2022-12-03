Farris Lovins, 78, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, December 1st, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, KY.
Farris was born in Oneida, KY, on October 19th, 1944, a son of the late Rob and Dellie Sizemore Lovins.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lovins.
Farris is survived by his children: Doug Lovins (Jackie), Michael Lovins, Stanley Lovins (Darlene), and Penny Bishop, all of Manchester, KY
He is also survived by his brother: Charles Lovins of Oneida, KY; the following grandchildren: Christine Lovins, Kimberly Callahan, Joseph Lovins, Travis Lovins, Cody Lovins, Darren Lovins, Amy Lovins, Aaron Lovins, Brian Lovins, Shawn Lovins, Kevin Lovins, Josh and Stephanie Lovins, Bonnie Bishop, Johnna Bishop, and Johnathon Bishop; as well as 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Farris is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Ray Lovins, Ben Lovins, Leonard Lovins, J.D. Lovins, Alfred Lovins, Dory Lovins, Brenda Wilson, Lucy Bowling, and Ruth Mathis. As well as 1 grandchild, Heather Lovins.
Services for Farris will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, December 5th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Jerry Rice officiating. Burial will follow in the Lovins Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
